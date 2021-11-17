Advertisement

The Place-Art By Samantha Cox

Artist Samantha Cox is helping businesses get into the holiday spirit with window paintings and murals
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Local artist Samantha Cox is helping businesses get into the holiday spirit with window paintings and murals. Photojournalist Mason Seidel spoke with her about her work and how she got her start in the art world.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Attorney General sues Springfield Public Schools over Sunshine Law violations concerning Critical Race Theory request; SPS responds
According to newly released data, one chemical plant is to blame for the lifetime cancer risk...
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer linked to chemical plant
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
Amazon announces reopening date for fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
A former pastor of Harrison Faith Church was arrested Saturday and charged with theft of...
Former Harrison, Ark. pastor arrested for stealing $500,000 from church
Ranger Robert Bridges, 52, will recover from his wounds at his home.
Law enforcement escorts wounded Springfield-Greene County Parks ranger home for recovery

Latest News

Local artist Samantha Cox shows off one of her pieces.
The Place-Art By Samantha Cox
Pictures: Builder breaks ground on 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
"Supe" Granda and John Dillon discuss the band's beginning and their long career in the music...
The Place-The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
"Supe" Granda and John Dillon discuss the band's beginning and their long career in the music...
THE OZARK MOUNTAIN DAREDEVILS THE BEGINNING