Advertisement

Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic, researchers said in a series of reports on Wednesday.

The National Academy of Medicine suggests the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.

The flu killed 50 million to 100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are “woefully under-protected” against that scale of threat.

They recommend countries start developing next-generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations.

One report suggests having 4 to 8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Attorney General sues Springfield Public Schools over Sunshine Law violations concerning Critical Race Theory request; SPS responds
According to newly released data, one chemical plant is to blame for the lifetime cancer risk...
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer linked to chemical plant
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
Amazon announces reopening date for fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
A former pastor of Harrison Faith Church was arrested Saturday and charged with theft of...
Former Harrison, Ark. pastor arrested for stealing $500,000 from church
Ranger Robert Bridges, 52, will recover from his wounds at his home.
Law enforcement escorts wounded Springfield-Greene County Parks ranger home for recovery

Latest News

The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC: Moneypox reported in Maryland
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
5-year-old dies in Dallas County after truck knocked out of gear strikes him
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday