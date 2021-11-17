Advertisement

Springfield-Branson National Airport adding more flights, despite pandemic woes

By Liam Garrity
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As many airports eliminate, flights, the Springfield-Branson National Airport is adding them.

Earlier this week, airport staff announced new routes to Austin, Texas, and Punta Gorda, Florida, both through Allegiant Airlines. The flights will start at the end of November, flying all year long. Kent Boyd, the airport spokesperson, says these two flights are nonstop and bi-weekly.

Boyd says adding more vacation destinations is good for business.

“Vacation flying is really what kept the airport and airline industry off of life support during the pandemic, said Boyd. “Business travel has gone way down. But for some reason, leisure travel has gone up. So the fact that we now have two more leisure destinations is good news because we know that just leisure, in general, is what people are thinking about right now.”

Boyd reminds passengers to always look at updated travel times for flights because airlines could move or cancel them.

