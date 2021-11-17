Advertisement

Winter utility assistance is available for low-income families

Winter is right around the corner, and for many of us, that means a rise in utility usage.
Winter is right around the corner, and for many of us, that means a rise in utility usage.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Winter is right around the corner, and for many of us, that means a rise in utility usage.

If you need assistance, there is help. The Missouri Department of Social Services has opened online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

To qualify, you need to meet specific income requirements, have less than $3000 in savings, and be a U.S. Citizen. Once you submit the online application and it is approved, payment will be sent directly to the utility company.

Eligible households can receive up to $800 toward their utility bill this winter.

If you need assistance, there are several other programs and organizations with available funds.

  • Missouri Department of Social Services Low Income Housing Assistance Program
  • Missouri Housing Resources
  • Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) - (417) 447-0554
  • Consumer Credit Counseling Services - (417) 889-7474
  • Community Partnership of the Ozarks - (417) 888-2020
  • Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri - (417) 268-9998
  • Council of Churches of the Ozarks - (417) 887-3545
  • The Salvation Army - (417) 862-5509

OACAC is the only organization that is assisting with distributing LIHEAP funds. They denied an interview request due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in requesting this assistance. You can still apply for assistance through the MDSS online application.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Attorney General sues Springfield Public Schools over Sunshine Law violations concerning Critical Race Theory request; SPS responds
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Ranger Robert Bridges, 52, will recover from his wounds at his home.
Law enforcement escorts wounded Springfield-Greene County Parks ranger to home for recovery
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
Amazon announces reopening date for a fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
Thousands of hotspots across the country have industrial plants that may be exposing millions...
Poison in the Air

Latest News

Kayla Danielle Alexander, 34 Charges: Burglary, drug possession, assault
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman accused of burglary and assault
Stone County Sheriff's Office captures procession with drone
Stone County Sheriff's Office captures drone video of Ranger Robert Bridges procession
According to newly released data, one chemical plant is to blame for the lifetime cancer risk...
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer, linked to chemical plant
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer, linked to chemical plant