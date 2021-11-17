Winter utility assistance is available for low-income families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Winter is right around the corner, and for many of us, that means a rise in utility usage.

If you need assistance, there is help. The Missouri Department of Social Services has opened online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

To qualify, you need to meet specific income requirements, have less than $3000 in savings, and be a U.S. Citizen. Once you submit the online application and it is approved, payment will be sent directly to the utility company.

Eligible households can receive up to $800 toward their utility bill this winter.

If you need assistance, there are several other programs and organizations with available funds.

Missouri Department of Social Services Low Income Housing Assistance Program

Missouri Housing Resources

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) - (417) 447-0554

Consumer Credit Counseling Services - (417) 889-7474

Community Partnership of the Ozarks - (417) 888-2020

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri - (417) 268-9998

Council of Churches of the Ozarks - (417) 887-3545

The Salvation Army - (417) 862-5509

OACAC is the only organization that is assisting with distributing LIHEAP funds. They denied an interview request due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in requesting this assistance. You can still apply for assistance through the MDSS online application.

