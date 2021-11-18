Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was near Williamsville, which is just northwest of Poplar Bluff. It happened around 8:53 p.m. The quake registered as a 4.0.

KY3 received several reports from viewers who felt the earthquake from the West Plains area, west to Ava, and north toward the Lake of the Ozarks. We have not received any reports of damage.

