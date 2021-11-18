Fact Finders: Renter’s rights after the sale of a property

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investors are buying into the rental home market to get a slice of rising rents. So, one of our viewers wants to know can a landlord sell a house and force you out with no notice?

You should know if you’re in a home, the owner or landlord always has the right to sell the property.

We talked to the executive director of Legal Services of Southern Missouri to dig into the second part of the question. If you’re a tenant, first look for any lease document. It should spell out the time frame you get to find a new place to rent. If you don’t have a lease, you still have time.

“Missouri’s law is that tenancies are month to month. So, the landlord has to give, you know, give you a full month’s notice. So, whatever the full rental period is, if it starts on the first, they’d have to give you notice no later than the 31st of the prior month to be out at the end of the current month,” says Dan Wichmer of Legal Services of Southern Missouri.

Keep in mind, if you have a written lease and your landlord sells the property the new owner must honor the lease you signed with your former landlord.

So, on the viewer’s question when it comes to notice the answer is NO. In Missouri, you get at least 30 days written notice unless specifically stated in a lease.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

Missouri Legal Services also has a link with information here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.