Advertisement

Fact Finders: Renter’s rights after the sale of a property

If you’re a tenant, first look for any lease document.
By Paul Adler
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investors are buying into the rental home market to get a slice of rising rents. So, one of our viewers wants to know can a landlord sell a house and force you out with no notice?

You should know if you’re in a home, the owner or landlord always has the right to sell the property.

We talked to the executive director of Legal Services of Southern Missouri to dig into the second part of the question. If you’re a tenant, first look for any lease document. It should spell out the time frame you get to find a new place to rent. If you don’t have a lease, you still have time.

“Missouri’s law is that tenancies are month to month. So, the landlord has to give, you know, give you a full month’s notice. So, whatever the full rental period is, if it starts on the first, they’d have to give you notice no later than the 31st of the prior month to be out at the end of the current month,” says Dan Wichmer of Legal Services of Southern Missouri.

Keep in mind, if you have a written lease and your landlord sells the property the new owner must honor the lease you signed with your former landlord.

So, on the viewer’s question when it comes to notice the answer is NO. In Missouri, you get at least 30 days written notice unless specifically stated in a lease.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

Missouri Legal Services also has a link with information here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Attorney General sues Springfield Public Schools over Sunshine Law violations concerning Critical Race Theory request; SPS responds
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Dallas County sheriff confirms body found on James Phelps’ property as Cassidy Rainwater; murder charges filed
According to newly released data, one chemical plant is to blame for the lifetime cancer risk...
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer linked to chemical plant
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
Amazon announces reopening date for fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
A former pastor of Harrison Faith Church was arrested Saturday and charged with theft of...
Former Harrison, Ark. pastor arrested for stealing $500,000 from church

Latest News

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Authorities release details about how Cassidy Rainwater was killed at a Dallas Co. home
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) is fouled as he tries to drive past Northern Iowa...
Late run lifts No. 16 Arkansas past Northern Iowa
Fact Finders: Renter's Rights
Fact Finders: Renter's Rights
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.
Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night