Firefighters respond to call of buildings on fire at Silver Dollar City

Courtesy: Addison Skidmore
Courtesy: Addison Skidmore
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON Mo. (KY3) - Southern Stone County firefighters have responded to a fire at Silver Dollar City.

Firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. Thursday after a call of two buildings on fire. Fire investigators say they are a pork rind shop and woodcarving shop. We have not received any reports of any injuries.
Firefighters say visitors have been asked to leave the park.

A cloud of black smoke fills the sky over the park.

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Branson Fire Department are assisting.

Stay tuned for more updates.

