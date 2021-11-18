Firefighters respond to call of buildings on fire at Silver Dollar City
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON Mo. (KY3) - Southern Stone County firefighters have responded to a fire at Silver Dollar City.
Firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. Thursday after a call of two buildings on fire. Fire investigators say they are a pork rind shop and woodcarving shop. We have not received any reports of any injuries.
Firefighters say visitors have been asked to leave the park.
A cloud of black smoke fills the sky over the park.
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Branson Fire Department are assisting.
Stay tuned for more updates.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.