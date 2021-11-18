Advertisement

Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court

An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a...
An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a corrections officer, state police said.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A jail guard was shot and killed at a Pennsylvania courthouse by what appears to be friendly fire during a struggle with an inmate who had grabbed her weapon, and authorities said Thursday they were investigating how it happened.

The inmate had been taken from the Blair County jail to Central Court in Altoona for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed corrections officer Rhonda Jean Russell, state police said.

Authorities said a law enforcement officer in the building opened fire on the inmate to stop him from harming Russell, who was struck by the bullet.

Russell, 47, of Altoona, was pronounced dead at UPMC Altoona, according to state police.

State police did not identify the officer who opened fire, but Altoona Police Sgt. Matt Plummer said an Altoona police officer was involved.

State police said the inmate was being charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, kidnapping and related charges.

State police and the Blair County prosecutor’s office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Dallas County sheriff confirms body found on James Phelps’ property as Cassidy Rainwater; murder charges filed
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.
Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night
According to newly released data, one chemical plant is to blame for the lifetime cancer risk...
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer linked to chemical plant
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Authorities release details about how Cassidy Rainwater was killed at a Dallas Co. home
Break received six life sentences plus 488 years after being convicted of raping 3 Arkansas...
Boone County, Ark. judge sentences man to 6 life sentences plus 488 years for sex crimes involving children

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrate...
Chiefs rely on overlooked draft class amid rise in AFC West
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
McMichael, who shot Arbery, admits he was not under any threat
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San...
Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering FREE COVID-19 testing as Thanksgiving nears
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years