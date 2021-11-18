Leigh’s Lost and Found: How you can help out local rescue animals by donating canned pet food

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a twist on the traditional Thanksgiving canned food drive.

This drive is for the needy with four legs. It’s goal is to help feed hundreds of dogs and cats at local animal rescues.

One of those is For the Love of K9′s, which takes in a lot of breeder releases.

Volunteer Rhonda Grojean says those kinds of dogs are especially challenging to take care of.

“They end up losing all of their teeth most of the time. They have no teeth so they have to rely on canned food to eat and our supply diminishes really quickly. We always run low on supply. That’s always one of our biggest needs is canned food.”

That’s why this canned food drive is so important.

Petsway and Pet Supplies Plus are teaming up with various local rescues during the month of November to collect dog and cat food.

You can come in to participating locations like the Petsway in Nixa and buy as much canned pet food as you’d like to donate, or you can bring in your own canned food donations.

Rhonda says this is the first year their rescue is taking part and she says this effort will go a long way in helping the organization rescue and take care of more animals like Jewels. She’s a Bichon Frise that spent her whole life being used as just a breeding dog.

“She is seven years old. She is available for adoption through 4 the Love of K9′s and she’s my current foster. She’s a really good dog. She love to be dressed up, you can put little bows in her hair. She’s a really good dog.”

If you’d like to donate pet food, call your local Petsway or Pet Supplies Plus to see if they’re participating and which rescue they’re collecting for.

Also, if you're interested in finding more about Jewels, click the link below for the 4 the Love of K9′s website.

