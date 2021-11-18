Marion County, Ark. woman charged with child endangerment after crash

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) - A Marion County woman faces felony charges, including child endangerment, in a crash from earlier this month.

Aleena Ann Minks, 28 of Flippin, Arkansas, is facing felony charges for endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of battery. According to a police report, Minks was involved in a crash along Highway 178 in Fairview around 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

As first responders arrived on scene, the Arkansas State Police say Minks had slurred speech and was given a sobriety test. She was taken into custody by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities then searched her jacket, finding drugs and paraphernalia.

Witness testimony indicated Minks’ vehicle first traveled into the path of a pickup whose driver was forced to slow considerably to avoid collision. Then, after a few hundred feet, her vehicle entered the oncoming lane again and collided with an SUV.

Locals say that stretch of highway in Fairview isn’t particularly rugged, but speeding is an issue.

“Well, it depends on the person, but some people are definitely flying along here and coming across the line on the curves and what not, so I don’t know if that’s what happened,” said Tanner King, a local resident.

Since 2015 there have only been two reported wrecks along the highway. Passersby were shocked when they pulled up on a near-head on collision. Tanner King is one of those people who arrived before first responders, saying both cars had significant damage.

”Well we were coming through right here and we’d seen a bunch of cars lined up. As we got closer realized it was what looked like a head on collision to me,” said King. “There were already a bunch of cars stopped so we kept on, they’d already gotten everyone pulled out of the vehicles and appeared to be okay.“

According to the police report, Minks had just picked up her children at the nearby fire station. Within a quarter mile, they went into the oncoming lane of traffic. The fire station in Fairview is a bus drop off for students.

All three children were okay, although they sustained minor injuries and treated for possible concussions.

”That’s not what you should be doing with kids. You’ve got to take some responsibility and put them before yourself,” said King. “It’s tough to see that, but it happens; very unfortunate that they were put in that situation.”

Minks maintained she had a medical use card for marijuana. However, it was not packaged from a dispensary.

The victims in the other vehicle, Candace and John Winter, were both taken by ambulance and treated for multiple injuries. Both are recovering from several broken bones in the crash.

