Patrol: Poplar Bluff police fatally shoot burglary suspect

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — State investigators say police in the southeastern Missouri city of Poplar Bluff fatally shot a man they confronted during a burglary call.

Television station KFVS reports that police responded to a burglar alarm at a local business around 12 a.m. Wednesday and encountered a man with a weapon. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says the man confronted officers “in a threatening manner,” and more than one officer fired their service weapons, hitting the man. The man was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley says four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. The highway patrol is investigating the shooting.

