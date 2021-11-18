Advertisement

PICTURES: Viewers share images of fire at Silver Dollar City

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reported no injuries after three buildings caught fire Thursday inside the park.

The park will stay closed through Thursday. Park officials say they plan to reopen Friday.

Southern Stone County firefighters responded to the fires at the Heartland Home Furnishings and Flossie’s Fried Fancies around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire to only those buildings. It took about an hour to fight the fire. Investigators do not know what started the fire.

