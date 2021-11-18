Advertisement

Police make arrest in assault in Springfield’s Rountree Neighborhood

Security camera captures woman attacked in the Rountree Neighborhood.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting a woman walking in the Rountree Neighborhood in Springfield.

Police booked Jimicia Wells, 29, of Springfield, Mo. into the Greene County Jail. The Greene County prosecutor has not filed any charges.

Investigators say the attack on November 8 was a case of mistaken identity at the corner of Meadowmere and Pickwick. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, told KY3 News she was visiting from New York. She said she was grabbed by the ponytail and shoved to the concrete. Neighbors heard the screams. The victim told both KY3 News and police she did not know the attacker.

Security camera video captured the attack.

