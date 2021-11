BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The 14th Annual Love Your Neighbor Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless is happening again this year. And, Elevate Branson needs your help. Sponsor a plate for just $25.

Give online at www.elevatebranson.org.

