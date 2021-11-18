Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering FREE COVID-19 testing as Thanksgiving nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing opportunities for those traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health leaders say along with vaccination, getting tested for COVID-19 can reduce the risk of transmission during holiday gatherings and travel.

To ensure access to testing before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host the Celebrate Safely Testing Event on Nov. 23 and 24. These testing opportunities will be held from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. both days at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield Road in Springfield (the old Toys R Us).

You must make an appointment at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebrate. The PCR tests are administered via a throat swab with same-day results.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages testing if you meet any of the following criteria:

Are gathering indoors with individuals from outside your household.

Have symptoms of COVID-19.

Have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Are traveling.

Have not been vaccinated.

While getting tested is one tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is only a snapshot in time. You may develop COVID-19 symptoms in the time between a negative test result and a holiday gathering. In addition to getting tested, health leaders recommend taking other precautions during the holiday season, like getting vaccinated, wearing masks, avoiding crowded spaces, and gathering outside, if possible. More guidance on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely is available at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebrate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.