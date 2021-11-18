Springfield Lost and Found shares importance of National Children’s Grief Awareness Day (Thursday, Nov. 18)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday, November 18 is National Children’s Grief Awareness Day but for the people who work at Springfield’s Lost and Found Grief Center on Glenstone Avenue, it’s something they deal with on a daily basis.

And the statistics about child bereavement show why grief support matters:

-- 1-in-12 Missouri children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18.

-- Teens with unsolved grief are five times more likely to complete suicide.

-- Children with unresolved grief are 9 times more likely to drop out of high school.

-- And more than $32 billion in worker productivity is lost because of issues related to unresolved grief.

Springfield’s Lost and Found is a non-profit organization that has been serving 23 counties in southwest Missouri since 2000, offering a full range of grief support for anyone ages four-and-older.

But dealing with children presents some unique challenges.

“Children’s grief looks different than that of adults,” explained Lost and Found Co-Founder Karen Scott. “One of the things that makes it different is they learn at an early age that in a split-second everything you’ve counted on can be turned upside-down. It shatters their sense of safety.”

That’s why Scott believes a national day devoted to the subject is important.

“We need to bring awareness to the needs of grieving children so they can be seen and heard and recognized,” she said. “They’re not always sad for extended periods of time. Often they’re withdrawn or they act out. There’s a new awareness that comes as they get older and they revisit their grief every time there’s a milestone in their family. So we help them learn to grieve right now but we also prepare them with coping strategies for the future.”

When you visit their facility you’ll notice some of those coping mechanisms like group meeting rooms where bereaving children and adults can share their emotions and ask questions.

And you’ll also notice a large playroom full of toys, costumes, stuffed animals, artwork areas and games with names like “The Good Mourning: A game to help children deal with loss” and “Dog Gone Grief”.

“They don’t have that carefree innocence anymore,” Scott pointed out. “That disappears when someone in their family dies. So we have play activities. Part of that is therapeutic play because their whole family is sad. So we do this crazy mix of helping deal with the sadness but also to experience those little glimpses of fun that all children need. We love to see smiles around here.”

Melanie Blair is one of several Lost and Found counselors who decided to help others after going through her own tragedy when she lost her son Charlie four years ago.

“He was nine months old when he died from complications of bacterial meningitis,” she said.

And although the family has since added an infant daughter, the sadness of losing Charlie is still felt on a daily basis. The Blairs also have older twins, Avery and Jackson and Jackson was especially upset over losing his little brother. Shaved into his hair he sports a wavy-line that looks like a heartbeat from a heart monitor as a tribute. And he has a stuffed animal made from his brother’s clothing that he calls a “Charlie Bear”.

“Sometimes it just feels like we’re missing someone,” Melanie said. “When we took our family vacation this summer, what was it you said to me?”

“It just feels weird not having him around,” Jackson answered.

“That if we had him with us every seat in the car would be full,” Melanie added. “But there’s an empty chair.”

So now even as Melanie deals with her own family’s grief, she’s steadfast in trying to help other families deal with their loss.

“We can’t change what happened but we do have to figure out how to keep putting one foot in front of the other,” she said.

“There’s going to be a little hole in their heart forever,” Scott added. “But we focus a lot on finding comfort in memories and finding ways to find meaning in that death and appropriately memorialize that person.”

Melanie and her family have come up with a great way to keep Charlie’s memory alive.

“On his birthday we do what we call ‘Acts of Kindness for Charlie,’” she said. “From friends and family slipping a $20 bill into a box of diapers at the store to paying for someone’s Starbucks coffee. Seeing the things that people go out and do in his honor is a good thing for us.”

