Springfield Salvation Army sets goal of $1 million for Red Kettle Campaign

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a sound that’s all too familiar over the holidays, the iconic red bell ringing outside of different stores here in the Ozarks. This is apart of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign. The non-profit hopes to raise more than $1 million. The goal is up from the $875,000 goal in 2020.

‘The Hope Marches On’ is the name of this year’s campaign because the Salvation Army wants those in the community to know there’s hope even during tough times. Major Jon Augenstein said that’s why the Red Kettle Campaign is so important each year because the donations made help families right here in the Ozarks. Whether it’s food and rental assistance or even help with purchasing Christmas presents.

“To house people who are homeless,” said Augenstein. “To feed people who are hungry. To help clothe people who need clothing. We help kids with after-school programs and summer day camps. It goes right to meet those needs, not just a Christmas but every day of the year.”

He said it takes 18 thousand hours of volunteering just to fill the kettle slots. Harold Bengsch has been volunteering for the past 16 years and he encourages others to volunteer this year because the holiday spirit of giving is worth it.

”A lady when she put her donation in the kettle I could see some tears coming down her eyes,” said Bengsch. “I said, ma’am, are you okay? She said, yes. I said I saw some tears and I thought maybe I could help you. She says no. This time last year, Salvation Army was helping me and this year I can help the Salvation Army. That made it all mean something. It really did.”

Thursday is KY3 Rings Because They Care at Bass Pro Shops until 5 p.m. Familiar faces from KY3 will be outside ringing the bell and accepting donations.

For more information on volunteering or donating CLICK HERE.

