Springfield workshop helps holiday food supply chain

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield company is helping provide some Thanksgiving staples to your dinner table.

SWI Industrial Solutions is a workshop in Springfield employing hundreds of people with disabilities. The company is helping keep the supply chain going by packaging and delivering fried onions often used in green bean casserole.

“The endcaps go to big box stores,” said General Manager Dave Dunn. “They undo the wrap that’s around it and people just pick off and buy straight off of it. There’s a way we have to wrap each endcap and each pallet has 240 bags of onions.”

Employees begin working on this project in July. It will last through the end of November.

“Major corporations, local businesses, regional businesses, that bring us work, find out that they might bring it to us because they want to help out what they realize is the pride that our employees take into what they do,” said Dunn.

Packaging and delivering the fried onions has been a significant project for the company for decades but, several other projects help keep these individuals employed throughout the year.

“Everybody wants to be relevant, and everybody wants to give,” said Dunn. “I think this is important rather you have a disability or not. We have people to come here and work for many years. And so I think it’s important so people can come and have a place to come see their friends come to work and hopefully go on to reach their goals.”

