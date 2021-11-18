Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Pumpkin Hand Pies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on the typical pumpkin pie for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Mini Pumpkin Hand Pies

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin pie filling

2 large eggs

2 uncooked pie crust rounds

2 Tbsp sugar in the raw

2 Tbsp maple syrup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tin. Cut pie crust into 4-inch circles, you will need 10-12 circles total. In a medium-sized bowl combine pumpkin pie filling, maple syrup, and two large eggs and whisk. Place a circle of pie crust into a muffin hole, pressing to stretch to the tops of the side of the muffin tin. Fill 3/4 of the pie cup with pumpkin filling. Brush edges of mini pie with water and sprinkle crust and top of filling with sugar in the raw. Repeat the process until all pie circles are used. Bake in a 350-degree oven until pie filling no longer jiggles when tin is shaken and crust is golden brown. About 20 minutes.

Recipe serves 10-12.

