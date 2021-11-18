Advertisement

Two Missouri highway workers killed, one injured by vehicle in Mehlville, Mo.

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEHLVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Two Department of Transportation workers died and a third was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle on an interstate in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the employees were hit Thursday morning as they worked on a ramp onto Interstate 255 in Mehlville.

Two workers died at the scene and the third was hospitalized with serious injuries. The patrol says they were repainting stripes on the road when a Chevrolet Cavalier struck them.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to a hospital but it wasn’t clear what injuries the driver suffered. The names of those involved have not been released.

