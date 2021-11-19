CATCH-A-CROOK: Security video shows a man using a stolen credit card on a spending spree at a Springfield Lowe’s.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Johnnie Joe Coffer Jr. Charges: Burglary, stealing, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, resisting arrest (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a fugitive. Detectives are looking for Johnny Joe Coffer. He’s charged with several counts of stealing and burglary. The 44-year-old is also charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and drug possession. Deputies say Coffer was arrested in early November. After his release, investigators say Coffer cut off his GPS tracking device and has been on the run.

The original charges against Coffer followed a crime on September 9. A victim reported a car break-in near the Rutledge Wilson Greenway Trail. Her window had been smashed and someone had stolen her purse. The victim later discovered a stolen credit card had been used to purchase more than $1,100 in items from the Lowe’s store on Norton Road in Springfield. Surveillance video from the business shows a man matching Coffer’s description using the victim’s stolen credit card.

Johnnie Coffer has several tattoos. He has a date and three scratch marks on the left side of his neck. Deputy Rippee says Coffer calls these “beast marks.” He has the name “NIKKI” on the right side of his neck in green, red and yellow ink. Coffer’s chest is also tattooed and he has full sleeves on both arms.

Deputy Paige Rippee says his last known address is in the western part of Greene County off of Chestnut Expressway. Coffer has also been spotted in Ozark in Christian County. If you see Johnnie Coffer do not confront him. Call 911. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

