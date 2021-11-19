Father of Republic, Mo. teenager discusses suicide foundation in honor of his son

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Republic teenager who took his own life in May is taking steps to spread suicide awareness.

On May 10, 17-year-old Tristen Shaw took his own life. His family started a foundation in his name to help with suicide prevention.

Tristen’s father, Jason Shaw, spoke with KY3 about his efforts to keep his son’s memory alive and help spread the word to others facing mental health challenges.

He still remembers all too well the day he lost his son.

”There are times where you have a lot of thoughts come up and you’re thinking about Tristen pretty hard,” Jason Shaw said. “And man, it just breaks your heart. You go into like cry mode for a while.”

Jason said the grief still sits with him.

“I always worried about my kids and what they would have to do when they lost one of us,” Jason said. “I never would have thought that in my lifetime that one of our kids would die before us. So yeah, it has been a difficult journey for sure.”

Tristen’s father tries to remember all of the good memories these days. But on top of that, he wants to help be a light for others.

“After Tristan passed away, I just kind of always had a feeling deep inside that I wanted to do something that we could help other people that struggled with suicide and mental health,” he said.

Jason and his family started “Tristen’s Hope Foundation.” The logo contains an owl, which holds a very dear meaning to the family.

“The night before Tristan took his life, he took a bike ride,” his father said. “He come around and said an owl had swooped down in front of him. And he thought that was pretty exhilarating.”

Jason said his son had never really used the word “exhilarating” before. He said he immediately knew that had been a special moment for his son if he had used such a descriptive and powerful word.

Along with the owl, the logo for the foundation contains a semicolon.

“It represents continuation of life,” Jason said. “So Tristan is not here, but we can still be a voice for him through our foundation. And helping other people that struggle with this.”

The foundation has several goals, Jason said. Those goals include raising a scholarship for a Republic High School student each year, paying for counseling for those who can’t afford it and also hosting events to discuss prevention and signs.

“Suicide is such a hard issue to deal with, let alone talk about,” Jason said. “I know in my heart, the more that we talk about suicide and raise awareness, the better we have a chance to stop it. I think we can stop suicide 100%, I really do.”

Jason said he has a pretty big vision for the future as well.

“Our long-term goal, and it’s a good vision, but I just know that we’re going to accomplish this one of these days. We want to open a crisis center here in Republic, Missouri,” he said. “And that way, we’ll have something in our community, and it will serve the other communities around us as well.”

Tristen’s father said there will be a free meeting on suicide warning signs this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Republic Community Center.

You can reach the suicide lifeline at 800-273-8255 if you or a loved one ever need help.

