Advertisement

Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor has hip surgery after fall

FILE - Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor, D-Ark., comments in Little Rock, Ark., on...
FILE - Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor, D-Ark., comments in Little Rock, Ark., on Nov. 5, 2008. Pryor underwent surgery after breaking his hip and shoulder during a fall, his family said Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — David Pryor, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator, underwent surgery after breaking his hip and shoulder during a fall, his family said Thursday.

Pryor underwent a partial hip replacement Wednesday, two days after tripping and falling while traveling in New Mexico, his family said in a statement.

Pryor, who is 87 and a stroke and heart attack survivor, began his rehab regimen Thursday and was expected to make a full recovery. His family said he was expected to return to Arkansas sometime in December.

“The Pryor family wishes to thank all our friends for their prayers and generous offers to help,” his wife, Barbara Pryor, said in a statement.

David Pryor, a Democrat, served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate.

His son, Mark Pryor, served two terms in the U.S. Senate before losing his re-election bid in 2014.

David Pryor was hospitalized last year after testing positive for COVID-19.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Authorities release details about how Cassidy Rainwater was killed at a Dallas Co. home
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.
Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night
PICTURES: Viewers share images of fire at Silver Dollar City
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dallas County sheriff explains what’s next in case of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Allin Sorenson
PICTURES: Viewers share photos of rare lunar eclipse over the Ozarks
PICTURES: Viewers share photos of rare lunar eclipse over the Ozarks
Children 5 and up can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 and if you are looking to get your...
Springfield Public Schools partners to host winter vaccine events Nov. 20 and Dec. 11
Springfield Public Schools partners to host winter vaccine events Nov. 20 and Dec. 11
Springfield Public Schools partners to host winter vaccine events Nov. 20 and Dec. 11