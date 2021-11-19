Advertisement

Former Marine, Missouri State Senator announces run for open 4th District Congressional seat

State Senator Rick Brattin serves an area from Harrisonville to Nevada in the Missouri State Senate.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri state senator announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the race for the 4th District Congressional seat.

State Senator Rick Brattin serves an area from Harrisonville to Nevada in the Missouri State Senate. The seat is open after Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler announced she was running for the open U.S. Senate seat.

State Sen. Brattin served in the U.S. Marines as a non-commissioned officer. The small business owner served in the statehouse from 2018-2020. He was elected to the state senate in 2020, serving Barton, Bates, Cass, Henry, and Vernon Counties.

The state senator says he has worked hard on reforms to lower the tax burden, eliminate waste in the budget and get the government out of the way of families and small businesses.

Other candidates for Congresswoman Hartzler’s seat include Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh, former Republican Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City news anchor Mark Alford, and Archie, Missouri Democrat Jeff Leathers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

