Grocery stores report holiday rush as Thanksgiving nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving nears, you may want to be aware of the shopping climate in the Ozarks.

Price Cutter store manager Troy Carson says the staff has tried their best to gear up and beat any shortages. Carson says his store is running short of some canned food and packaged goods. Carson says many shopped early compared to years past.

Many also reserved turkeys or whole meals in advance.

”People have been coming out, it seems a lot earlier this year, to get ahead of the holiday rush to make sure that their needs are met and that they can get the holiday dinners they want for their families,” said Carson. “We have people calling ahead and reserve calling and reserving fresh birds. We are experiencing some of those shortages through manufacturers now, but we have been gearing up and trying to do the best we can to stay ahead and keep these supplies in for customers.”

Experts say you should expect to pay a little more for this year’s Thanksgiving feast compared to past years.

