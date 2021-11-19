Advertisement

Grocery stores report holiday rush as Thanksgiving nears

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving nears, you may want to be aware of the shopping climate in the Ozarks.

Price Cutter store manager Troy Carson says the staff has tried their best to gear up and beat any shortages. Carson says his store is running short of some canned food and packaged goods. Carson says many shopped early compared to years past.

Many also reserved turkeys or whole meals in advance.

”People have been coming out, it seems a lot earlier this year, to get ahead of the holiday rush to make sure that their needs are met and that they can get the holiday dinners they want for their families,” said Carson. “We have people calling ahead and reserve calling and reserving fresh birds. We are experiencing some of those shortages through manufacturers now, but we have been gearing up and trying to do the best we can to stay ahead and keep these supplies in for customers.”

Experts say you should expect to pay a little more for this year’s Thanksgiving feast compared to past years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Authorities release details about how Cassidy Rainwater was killed at a Dallas Co. home
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.
Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night
PICTURES: Viewers share images of fire at Silver Dollar City
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dallas County sheriff explains what’s next in case of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Grocery stores report holiday rush as Thanksgiving nears
USDA provides food prep safety tips for preparing Thanksgiving dinner
Springfield’s Excel offering free Thanksgiving dinner baskets Friday
Despite a very cold start, a south wind and sun will push highs into the lower 50s this...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: And now, another warm-up
State Senator Rick Brattin serves an area from Harrisonville to Nevada in the Missouri State...
Marine, Missouri State Senator announces run for open 4th District Congressional seat