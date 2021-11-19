Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops awards 10 kids with new Tracker fishing boats

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A handful of young anglers are enjoying the prize of a lifetime.

Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops awarded 10 kids a new Tracker Classic XL fishing boat. The Bass Pro Shops ‘Happy Fishin’ Kids Contest’ invited kids under the age of 17 to submit a short video explaining their love for fishing.

Lively Tillack, 5, of Ozark, Mo., was one of the winners. Her father Duncan Tillack says fishing together is so much more than just catching fish.

“I know she loves when she gets to reel in a big fish but I think even if we’re not catching fish you still have fun right,” said Duncan Tillack. “She’s my fishing buddy.”

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris agreed with Tillacks.

“There’s something about catching a big fish but it’s also about just being out with your family or buddies or friends making memories you never forget,” said Morris.

Bass Pro Shops also awarded boats to two Missouri veterans, including Willard’s Kyhe Scoggins.

