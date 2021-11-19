Advertisement

Live, Life, Well: Navigating conflict with family at Thanksgiving

Some are prepared to tell family; if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not coming to dinner.
By Paul Adler
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For some of you, Thanksgiving is a time to carefully navigate your differences with family members over current events.

For instance, you may be facing differences of opinion over COVID-19 vaccination for adults or children. Clinical Psychologist Doctor Jennifer Baker says her clients are worried about family fallout over vaccines.

Meantime, some are prepared to tell family; if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not coming to dinner.

“If that happens, then you just have to respect that, you might propose an outdoor gathering around the bonfire or something like that,” advised Baker. “But if they do take that perspective, then there’s nothing more you can do than to honor that, and also try to trust their best intentions, even though it may be hard for you to do that.”

Baker says you should address the potential points of friction like vaccination status before Thanksgiving.

She says if a difference of opinion happens at the dinner, don’t try to logic someone out of their viewpoint. It just doesn’t work. You might use the phrase; I love you too much to argue with you. That will avoid long-term damage to relationships.

Dr. Baker has a podcast on this topic. Click here to listen. If you’d prefer to read her article on navigating Thanksgiving, click here.

