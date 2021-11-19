Advertisement

McCloskeys say they waved guns because of ‘violent’ mob

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis couple who waved guns at demonstrators outside their home are seeking to keep their law licenses by arguing they were protecting their property from a violent mob.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made that argument in their response to a complaint seeking to have their law licenses suspended. They contend some of the protesters marching past their home in June 2020 shouted death, rape and arson threats at them.

Special prosecutor Richard Callahan has said his investigation determined the protesters were peaceful. The couple pleaded guilty to misdemeanors but were later pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson.

The state’s chief disciplinary counsel has recommended the Missouri Supreme Court indefinitely suspend the McCloskeys’ law licenses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Authorities release details about how Cassidy Rainwater was killed at a Dallas Co. home
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.
Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night
PICTURES: Viewers share images of fire at Silver Dollar City
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dallas County sheriff explains what’s next in case of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse
Judge rules against bond for James Phelps, accused in death of Cassidy Rainwater
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer for the weekend
Citizens Memorial Hospital/Bolivar, Mo.
Data: few virus cases, deaths among Missouri’s vaccinated
Grocery stores report holiday rush as Thanksgiving nears