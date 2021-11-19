PICTURES: Viewers share photos of rare lunar eclipse over the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An “almost total” lunar eclipse happened in the early morning hours Friday over the Ozarks.

This eclipse covered 99.1% of the moon’s disk. That makes it the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.

