Springfield Contractors Association recognizes Springfield Public Schools as ‘Developer of the Year’

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Contractors Association recently recognized Springfield Public Schools with its “Developer of the Year” award.

Springfield Public Schools was recognized for the impact with Proposition S, which voters approved in April 2019. According to the district, voters approved an 18-cent increase to the debt-service levy to fund 39 high-priority projects for the district.

Through Proposition S, the school district has supported dozens of projects, including renovations, expansion, and new construction for six schools.

The Springfield Contractors Association recognized Springfield Public Schools at a banquet on Nov. 12. For more information on the award, CLICK HERE.

