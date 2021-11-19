Advertisement

Springfield Police and Fire pension plans could see changes

Springfield Police Department
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A retention and recruitment strategy to possibly rehire retired police or firefighters for different positions throughout the departments will be vote

City manager Jason Gage said there’s two pension plans, one is an older plan that will phase out as an employee retires, which means they’re unable to contribute to a pension if rehired. The other one is a new statewide pension plan.

”We have a lot of talented people that have worked here retired and quite honestly have a few more years they’d like to work,” said Gage. This sort of takes the technical limitation as we think about the two retirement systems,. It takes it away and gives that opportunity. It’s probably a small to medium size piece to the overall retention puzzle.”

Gage said if a retired employee is rehired, the bill would allow them collect their benefits from the previous pension plan but be rehired under the new which they can contribute to.

He said it’s common for a police officer or firefighter to retire after 25 years but still want to continue working in a different role.

City council will be voting on this subject November 29th. Gage said currently there’s been interest within the police department -- and was apart of Chief Paul Williams recruitment and retention plan.

