Springfield Public Schools partners to host winter vaccine events Nov. 20 and Dec. 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Children ages five and up may get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Springfield Public Schools and the Greene County Health Department will team up to hold vaccination clinics. The vaccination clinics begin this weekend.

“The highest number of cases that we’ve seen this school year have been in the age range of five to 11,” said Jean Grabeel, Director of Health Services for Springfield Public Schools. “The pandemic hasn’t ended, and we’re seeing more cases in that age group. So we know that vaccinations work, we know that they’re safe. And, and this is the greatest mitigation factor that we can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The Springfield Greene-County Health Department Winter Vaccine Events are 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 at two locations:

Williams Elementary School, 2205 W. Kearney St.

Health Department Vaccination venue, 1425 E. Battlefield Road

“It’s an important step for us,” said Grabeel. “As we move forward in working through this pandemic. Our goal is to always keep our kids in school, five days a week and seated and just last year, we couldn’t do that. So this is another important step for us to do, a milestone if you will, for us to move in the direction where we don’t have to mask anymore.”

Each person taking the step to become fully vaccinated by getting a first or second dose at the events will receive a $50 gift card from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Participants will also be entered into a drawing to win $15,000 in prizes, donated by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Prizes include:

PlayStation 5

Apple iPad

Backyard Discovery Playset

Season passes to Silver Dollar City, White Water and Wonders of Wildlife

“We’re happy that our additional partner, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, has also provided us the means to be able to offer prizes and gift certificates for those that are attending,” said Grabeel. “It’s another major step to help improve the health and well-being of not only our school district but also our community as well.”

Booster shots will also be available for those who qualify. Making an appointment is encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome.

