Springfield’s Excel offering free Thanksgiving dinner baskets Friday

USDA provides food prep safety tips for preparing Thanksgiving dinner(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Goodwill Excel and Career Center in Springfield is hosting a Thanksgiving take-home dinner drive-thru.

The Excel Center offered the meals to its students and families. The center decided to open the gesture to anyone in need.

The center is located at 1514 South Glenstone. The drive-thru happens from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. Supply is limited.

