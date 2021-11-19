Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Two ramps connecting Routes 60 and 65 to close Saturday; separate roundabout project delayed

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two ramps connecting U.S. Routes 60 and 65 in south Springfield will be closed Saturday afternoon as crews plan ahead for a road striping project.

Crews are working to repave the surfaces of two ramps as a preventative maintenance measure to extend the life of the overpass.

The work is expected for the northbound flyover ramp to Route 65 and the southbound exit ramp to Route 65 from eastbound Route 60. MoDOT says the ramps will not be closed at the same time, but will be closed consecutively from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

MoDOT announced the following traffic impacts, including a detour route for eastbound travelers:

  • Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp toward north Springfield CLOSED
  • Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp toward Ozark CLOSED
  • Ramps will not be closed at the same time, but will be closed consecutively
  • Detour: Eastbound Route 60 to Greene County Route NN interchange to northbound/southbound Route 65
  • Northbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound Route 60 on ramp CLOSED due to safety reasons
  • DRIVERS ARE URGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES.
  • Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

For more information on the project and traveling impacts, CLICK HERE.

Another traffic alert unrelated to this project, the road leading to the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park will be closed longer than expected.  A roundabout is being built at the intersection of Farm Roads 129 and 146 in south Springfield.

Greene County leaders hoped the project would be finished by the end of the month, but now they’re shooting for the end of the year. Leaders blame delays on weather, getting proper construction materials and scheduling conflicts with a sub-contractor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Authorities release details about how Cassidy Rainwater was killed at a Dallas Co. home
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.
Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night
PICTURES: Viewers share images of fire at Silver Dollar City
A kitchen fire at Cheddars at Primrose and Glenstone will cause the restaurant to delay opening...
Fire closes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Springfield for Friday

Latest News

Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look damage of 3 buildings from fire
PICTURES: Silver Dollar City reopens after fire damages 3 buildings
Silver Dollar City reopened Friday after a fire damaged three buildings Thursday afternoon,...
Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look damage of 3 buildings from fire
Here are the top picks from Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports: Best chef’s knives