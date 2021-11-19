TRAFFIC ALERTS: Two ramps connecting Routes 60 and 65 to close Saturday; separate roundabout project delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two ramps connecting U.S. Routes 60 and 65 in south Springfield will be closed Saturday afternoon as crews plan ahead for a road striping project.

Crews are working to repave the surfaces of two ramps as a preventative maintenance measure to extend the life of the overpass.

The work is expected for the northbound flyover ramp to Route 65 and the southbound exit ramp to Route 65 from eastbound Route 60. MoDOT says the ramps will not be closed at the same time, but will be closed consecutively from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

MoDOT announced the following traffic impacts, including a detour route for eastbound travelers:

Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp toward north Springfield CLOSED

Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp toward Ozark CLOSED

Ramps will not be closed at the same time, but will be closed consecutively

Detour: Eastbound Route 60 to Greene County Route NN interchange to northbound/southbound Route 65

Northbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound Route 60 on ramp CLOSED due to safety reasons

DRIVERS ARE URGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

For more information on the project and traveling impacts, CLICK HERE.

Another traffic alert unrelated to this project, the road leading to the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park will be closed longer than expected. A roundabout is being built at the intersection of Farm Roads 129 and 146 in south Springfield.

Greene County leaders hoped the project would be finished by the end of the month, but now they’re shooting for the end of the year. Leaders blame delays on weather, getting proper construction materials and scheduling conflicts with a sub-contractor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.