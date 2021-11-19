Advertisement

USDA officials pay visit to Willard as CMH Medical Center and Walk-In Center nears completion

Xochitl Torres Small and other USDA officials paid a visit to Willard on Friday as a new walk-in clinic nears completion.
Xochitl Torres Small and other USDA officials paid a visit to Willard on Friday as a new walk-in clinic nears completion.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - People in Willard will soon be just minutes away from easy access to healthcare.

Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture paid a visit to town Friday morning to celebrate the CMH Willard Medical Center and Walk-In Clinic, which is expected to open next month.

The clinic will offer services for family medicine, walk-in care, behavioral health services, specialty clinic services, obstetrics, pediatrics, women’s health and digital X-rays. The USDA chipped in $3 million dollars for the project.

Xochitl Torres Small, the USDA Under Secretary of Rural Development, says it’s vital that the nation supports smaller communities like Willard.

“When rural America succeeds, we all succeed,” said Torres Small. “Whether it’s feeding our country or fueling our country, whether it’s the incredible recreation opportunities that are available here in the Ozarks, it’s about making sure that everyone understands how connected we are and that rural communities are a backbone for our country.”

The USDA has also made grant money available to Houston, Missouri and Harrison, Arkansas.

In Houston, the school district will get more than $85,000 dollars. This money will buy a walk-in refrigerator and freezer for the cafeteria, new equipment for shop classes and16 HVAC units for the elementary and Vo-Tech buildings.

In Harrison, the city is getting around $37,000. This money will be used to buy a street department sweeper.

In total, the USDA is investing in 536 projects in 44 states.

