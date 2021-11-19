Advertisement

Woman charged in shooting death of husband in McDonald County, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in McDonald County as Dawn Wynn faces criminal charges in the shooting death of her husband.(McDonald County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway in McDonald County as a woman faces criminal charges in the shooting death of her husband.

Dawn Renee Wynn is accused of fatally shooting her husband Harold Lee Wynn, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

Deputies responded to an address on Pleasant Grove Road on Tuesday near Anderson, Missouri, after a shooting was reported to the 911 Center. When they arrived, deputies found Harold Wynn dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities seized a .40 caliber pistol from the scene of the shooting. After collecting evidence, deputies arrested Dawn Wynn. She is currently being held at the McDonald County Jail without bond.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office shared updates in the investigation Friday following an autopsy of Harold Wynn in Ozark, Missouri. A motive in the shooting death of Harold Wynn is unclear at this time.

According to Missouri court records, Dawn Wynn has been arraigned in McDonald County Circuit Court. Her next court hearing is set for Nov. 24.

