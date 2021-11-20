Advertisement

Arson suspected in Phelps County forest fire; Doolittle fire crews and U.S. Forestry Service working to clean up area

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District is working a large natural cover fire in a forested area in Phelps County.(Doolittle Fire Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forestry Service are cleaning up after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a forested area in Phelps County.

Crews responded to the fire earlier this afternoon near Forest Road 1250. Investigators say it happened on federal property, growing to about 75 acres in size.

While it’s unknown what exactly caused the fire at this moment, authorities suspect arson in the fire.

According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection, they believe a man was riding a dirt bike away from the fire Saturday morning between 10-10:30 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

Doolittle firefighters performed “large back-burning operations” and spent several hours battling the fire. U.S. Forestry Service are still working to clean up around the area.

First responders offered an update on the fire in a Facebook live video earlier Saturday:

