Advertisement

Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, giving him a good chance of playing for the first time since Week 5 when Kansas City plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The move Saturday was widely expected after Edwards-Helaire spent most of the past two weeks practicing. He hurt his ankle against the Bills and was designated to return last week against the Raiders but sat out another game.

“He had a good week of practice,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Darrel Williams has been the primary running back with Edwards-Helaire on the shelf. But despite catching nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders, Williams has just 343 yards rushing on 95 attempts; Edwards-Helaire has 304 yards on 65 attempts to remain second on the team in rushing.

Williams is likely to return to his role as Edwards-Helaire’s backup, particularly on third downs.

“The thing that we know about Darrel, he’s a good football player. He’s smart, he’s instinctive, he’s tough — he’s just a jack of all trades,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said, “and it’s not surprising that when given these opportunities, he’s having the success that he’s having. He’s just a steady, consistent football player who understands that, ‘Hey, when that opportunity comes, I’ve got to make the most of it.’ It is uplifting to watch, not only as a coach but as a team.”

Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick, nevertheless should provide a big boost to a Chiefs offense that finally showed some signs of life in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes shook off the worst two-game slump of his career as a starter to throw for 406 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in a 41-14 victory over the Raiders.

The win pushed the Chiefs (6-4) back into first place in the AFC West with the Cowboys (7-2) coming to town.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the performance of the team over the last few weeks, particularly in Las Vegas. It was good to see the offense get back in sync,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said this week. “On the defensive side, the gradual improvement that we’ve made over the last five weeks has reminded me a little of the improvement the defense made in 2019,” when the Chiefs ended a 50-year championship drought by beating the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

“Obviously, we have a big game coming up this weekend,” Hunt added, “and then after the bye we have a number of games against our AFC West opponents, which will be very important.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City reopened Friday after a fire damaged three buildings Thursday afternoon,...
Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look at damage to 3 buildings from fire
A kitchen fire at Cheddars at Primrose and Glenstone will cause the restaurant to delay opening...
Fire closes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Springfield for Friday
Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

(Courtesy KCTV)
Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash involving assistant Britt Reid
Fans do the tomahawk chop as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the...
Chiefs to discuss future of Arrowhead Stadium in coming year
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is greeted in the dugout after he hit a solo home run...
Ohtani voted AL MVP for 2-way season, Harper wins NL honor
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrate...
Chiefs rely on overlooked draft class amid rise in AFC West