Advertisement

Couple dies in house fire in West Plains, Mo.

(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains say a couple died in a house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home Friday night in the 1500 block of State Highway BB. A 911 caller stated the couple was stuck inside the burning home.

Investigators have not released the identity of the bodies, but believe they are the homeowners. The State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the incident, assisted by the West Plains Police Department.

Members of the Caulfield Fire Department, Howell Rural Fire Department, Peace Valley Fire Department, Pomona Fire Department, Willow Springs Fire Department, and the Thayer Fire Department immediately responded to assist in battling the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kitchen fire at Cheddars at Primrose and Glenstone will cause the restaurant to delay opening...
Fire closes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Springfield for Friday
Silver Dollar City reopened Friday after a fire damaged three buildings Thursday afternoon,...
Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look at damage of 3 buildings from fire
Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

The Christmas season arrived at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.
Springfield to host Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony with activities for the whole family
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Missouri expands COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all fully vaccinated adults
Crews are battling a fire near Missouri Route 266 and North Farm Road 89, just west of...
Crews battle fire in western Greene County
Crews battle fire in western Greene County