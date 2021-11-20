Advertisement

Crews battle fire at electric substation in West Plains; widespread power outages reported

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore power to customers in West Plains after a fire at an electric substation Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how many outages the fire caused, but it began at the Lincoln Street Electric Substation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“Please be patient as electric crews work to restore power across the city,” said the City of West Plains via Facebook.

This fire is unrelated to a deadly house fire reported Friday night in West Plains.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

