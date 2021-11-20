Crews battle fire in western Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are battling a fire near Missouri Route 266 and North Farm Road 89, just west of Springfield city limits.

The Brookline Fire Department and several nearby fire crews have responded to the scene. Crews first arrived to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

With windy conditions, the fire had been spreading rapidly around the area. Crews are working to contain the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

