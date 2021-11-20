Advertisement

Dallas County K-9 assists with arrest of burglary suspect after pursuit through two counties

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office credits K-9 Argo for helping out with the arrest of a...
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office credits K-9 Argo for helping out with the arrest of a burglary suspect Friday.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office credits one of its K-9 officers for helping out with the arrest of a burglary suspect Friday.

K-9 Argo is recognized for tracking down the suspect after a lengthy vehicle pursuit near Dallas and Laclede counties.

The pursuit started Friday morning when a sergeant noticed someone driving a red Jeep suspiciously on Handley Road in Dallas County. When authorities tried to stop the Jeep, the driver took off from the scene.

Later on, another deputy noticed the suspect driving through a field off Merchant Drive in Laclede County. The sheriff’s office says the Jeep nearly hit the deputy’s car near Miller Road. The Jeep driver then headed north on A highway and ended up in a brushy field. The suspect left the car before being tracked down by K-9 Argo.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was a suspect in a burglary in Lebanon, Missouir, earlier in the day.

