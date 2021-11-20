Doolittle fire crews respond to large fire in forested area in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District is working a large natural cover fire in a forested area in Phelps County.

Crews responded to the fire earlier this afternoon near Forest Road 1250. Investigators say it happened on federal property.

First responders offered an update in a Facebook live video earlier Saturday:

Crews say the fire grew to about 40-50 acres in size. Doolittle firefighters performed “large back-burning operations” and spent several hours battling the fire.

It’s unknown what caused the fire at this moment, but no injuries have been reported at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

