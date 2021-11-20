ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Cassville Police Dept. searching for grandmother, grandson

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Cassville Police Department is searching for a missing grandmother and grandson.

Amber Dawn Piziali, 37, took Easton Youngman, 2, left a home on 900 Grave Street Friday night around 7 p.m. The family says Piziali had permission to take the boy, but never returned home.

Investigators say Piziali suffers from mental illness. She has a scar on her forehead. She is wearing a boot on her left leg.

Investigators pinged her cell phone in the area of Seligman on State Highway DD. They say the phone is turned off. She drives a white 1990s Ford Explorer.

If you know their whereabouts, please call 911.

