FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps return before a cool down

A mid-week cold front cools us off for Thanksgiving
By Megan Gold
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Morning, everyone! Yesterday, we saw highs in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Ozarks. A very weak cold front moved through overnight bringing us some light scattered showers and cloud cover that have been moving across the Ozarks this morning. Thanks to the cloud cover, overnight temperatures were in the 40s… some of us even in the low 50s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Clouds and scattered showers move out
Clouds and scattered showers move out(ky3)

Skies will gradually clear throughout the day today, and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. Winds could gust to 20 mph out of the north, which will help usher in some cooler air for this evening.

Cool temps with wind gusts possible
Cool temps with wind gusts possible(ky3)

Overnight temperatures will hover just at or above freezing. But high pressure and a warm front will move into the region Monday and warm our temperatures up into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure and a warm front move in Monday
High pressure and a warm front move in Monday(ky3)

The warm temps won’t last long as a cold front sweeps across the Ozarks overnight Wednesday. It will drop our temps and bring us our next round for rain.

Rain returns midweek
Rain returns midweek(ky3)

Along with the front, cloud cover moves in Wednesday bringing with it rain chances Wednesday night. Showers will be possible through Thursday morning before sunshine returns for the rest of the week.

Rain in the AM, partly cloudy skies
Rain in the AM, partly cloudy skies(ky3)

Here’s a look at the Thanksgiving forecast. Rainy and cool in the morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

