FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some Clouds Mild Saturday

Slight chance for showers Sunday
By Ron Hearst
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
High cloud cover pushed across the Ozarks this afternoon and held the high temperatures to right around 50. The clouds will stick around for much of the night and help hold lows into the mid and upper 30′s. A partly cloudy sky is forecast Saturday with highs approaching 60.

Mild weather is forecast Saturday
Mild weather is forecast Saturday(ky3)

A cold front slowly works its way into the Ozarks Sunday morning. Temperatures in the morning will be mild in the mid 40′s. There is a chance for a few light showers along or south of I-44. This should quickly exit east along with the cold front. A northwest wind will help to usher in slightly cooler air with highs in the mid 50′s.

There is a slight chance for showers Sunday
There is a slight chance for showers Sunday(ky3)

Monday appears to be he coldest day next week as morning lows will drop to the mid and upper 20′s. Despite the sunny sky Monday’s highs will remain in the mid to upper 40′s. A quick warm up takes place Tuesday as a strong south windy quickly develops. This should push readings back to the mid and upper 50′s.

A very windy cloudy day is forecast for Wednesday. Highs will again approach 60. Rain is forecast for Thanksgiving with highs in the low to mid 50′s. The rain may extend into Friday and maybe Saturday as well.

A mild start but a chilly ending is forecast for Thanksgiving
A mild start but a chilly ending is forecast for Thanksgiving(ky3)

