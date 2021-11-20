Missouri expands COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all fully vaccinated adults

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for all adults who have completed primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Missouri health leaders announced plans to expand eligibility Friday night, following announcements Friday from the FDA and CDC authorizing and endorsing boosters for all adults.

Previously, shots were only available to certain age groups, people with certain medical conditions and people with specific kinds of high-risk employment, per state guidelines.

Now, state health leaders say those who are 18 or older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for a booster shot:

At least 2 months after a 1-dose vaccine of Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

At least 6 months after a 2-dose vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna

The U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, aiming to ward off a possible winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before Americans travel for the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration authorized changes to Pfizer and Moderna boosters to make it easier.

“The data we released shows that vaccines are undisputedly saving lives,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS. “These vaccines are safe and effective in preventing serious illness. I would encourage all eligible adults to seek a booster to maintain a high level of protection, especially as we enter colder months when instances of respiratory infections are more readily circulated. With the upcoming holidays, where you will come in contact with your loved ones, getting vaccinated is the way to prevent getting sick and unknowingly exposing others. Thousands of Missourians are also still choosing to receive their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri each week, so we are continuing to make progress as a state.”

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series.

Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

