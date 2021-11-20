MoDOT and Missouri drivers urge road safety amid holiday travel and deadly crash involving road workers in STL area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after a driver struck and killed two MoDOT workers Thursday in the St. Louis area.

It happened in a highway work zone in Mehlville, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation is stressing the importance of safe driving during the holiday travel season.

According to AAA, more than 48 million people are expected to be traveling on the roads this Thanksgiving season, which is up by 13% from last year.

You might expect some extra traffic in the upcoming days as the holiday season ramps up. KY3 spoke to several drivers on Friday, who suggested to be mindful of the backups.

”Watch for truckers, because they got families too,” said driver Tony Beasley. “Make sure you don’t tailgate and just be courteous on the road because there’s a lot of people traveling. There are a lot of families looking to be there for the holidays.”

On top of the usual holiday traffic jams, there is also plenty of construction. On Thursday, two MoDOT workers were hit while re-striping a lane. A car plowed through the cones and right into them. A third worker, and the person driving the car got hurt.

”Slow down, pay attention,” said driver Jessica Davis. “See if there are any workers on the road where the orange cones are, where the cars are, things like that.”

”They’re working out there to make these roads safer for you and your family for your cars to last longer,” the Beasley family said. “Lots of times, you’re going to get frustrated out there. So you want to calm yourself down, your family, your passengers, your people driving with you.”

KY3 also spoke with MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna earlier this week. He asks drivers to use extra caution this holiday season around all work zones.

”Please help keeping them safe by paying attention,” Director McKenna said. “Put that cell phone down. Please buckle up all times, that’s going to keep you safe so that you get home every single time to your loved ones, the same way we want our workers to get home to there. So be safe this winter.”

Several drivers say there is no need for a phone behind the wheel.

”I keep my phone down and I’ve got it connected to Bluetooth,” Davis said. “So if somebody calls I can do the hands free, that way I’m not distracted and looking at the phone all the time.”

Drivers KY3 spoke with said if you do not have Bluetooth in your car, either have somebody else in the car help answer calls and texts or pull over. Don’t let distractions get in the way.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.