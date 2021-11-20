Nearly 1,000 vaccines administered at first Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. winter vaccine event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department administered nearly 1,000 vaccines Saturday during its first winter vaccine event ahead of the holiday season.

The vaccination clinic offered the first and second doses, in addition to booster shots, for anyone eligible. Children had the chance to get vaccinated as week after the FDA authorized the use of Pfizer’s smaller-dosed COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month for kids aged 5 to 11.

Aaron Schekorra, public health information administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says anyone who got their first or second dose Saturday is eligible for incentives.

“We put this together with our partners at Springfield Public Schools and Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which is helping pay for the incentives,” says Schekorra. “They’re providing the incentive program that we’re doing for those prizes, to really try and motivate parents to bring out their kids and and just offer that little bit of incentive right before the holidays to get their kid that first dose.”

If you were unable to make Saturday’s vaccine clinic, another one is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11. To find more vaccination opportunities near you, CLICK HERE.

Almost a thousand COVID-19 vaccines were administered at today's Winter Vaccine Event! Thanks again to our partners at Springfield Public Schools and Community Foundation of the Ozarks! pic.twitter.com/Mc40GTxbX1 — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) November 20, 2021

