Springfield to host Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony with activities for the whole family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and if you head downtown Springfield on Saturday, there will be several Christmas activities happening.

To start things off, Jordan Valley Ice Park will offer free ice skating from 5:45 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Skate rental is available for $3.

“We’ve been doing these free skating events for the Festival of Lights for years,” said Park Board Public Information Administrator Jenny Fillmer Edwards. “They’re always very popular. "

At 6 p.m., the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin Christmas festivities. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be available while supplies last. Guests can enjoy holiday train and carriage rides until 9 p.m.

Santa will also be available for pictures from 6–7:30 p.m. and 8–9 p.m.

The official ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. with live musical performances. The lineup includes acts from the Springfield Little Theatre, Ozarks Regional Opera, Springfield Ballet, Springfield Symphony and local performers.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show event serves as the kickoff for the annual Festival of Lights, coordinated by the Downtown Springfield Association and Downtown Community Improvement District.

To wrap up the night, the Park Central Library will host a ceremonial reading of ‘”Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 8 p.m.

If you want to stay home, but don’t want to miss out on the celebration, you can tune in to KY3 for the televised special at 7 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.